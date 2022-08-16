Taiwan US China

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen pose for photos with U.S. Congress members and other Taiwan officials during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The delegation of U.S. Congress members visited Taiwan parliament on Monday in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island.

 TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE via AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.

Pelosi was the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years, and her trip prompted nearly two weeks of threatening military exercises by China, which claims the island as its own. In those previous drills, Beijing fired missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait and sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway’s midline, which has long been a buffer between the sides that split amid civil war in 1949.

