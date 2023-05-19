China Ukraine Embassy Displays

People riding bicycles and scooters wait to cross an intersection near a sign reading “We stand with Ukraine” outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Embassies in Beijing have been asked by the Chinese government to avoid displaying propaganda after some raised Ukrainian flags or set up placards declaring support for Ukraine.

 MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — Foreign embassies in Beijing were asked by the Chinese government to avoid displaying what it calls propaganda in an apparent response to shows of support for Ukraine.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government says it is neutral in Moscow’s 15-month-old invasion of Ukraine but has repeated Russian justifications, accusing Washington and the U.S.-European military alliance NATO of provoking Moscow.

Recommended for you