China Great Wall

This photo taken from Aug 31, 2023 online posting by the Youyu Police shows what appears to be a path cutting through a section of the ancient Great Wall in Youyu county in northern China’s Shanxi province. Authorities in China arrested two people for smashing a path through a section of the ancient wall, a cultural icon and United Nations protected heritage site.

 YOUYU POLICE via AP

China’s Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.

Authorities in China arrested two people for smashing a path through a section of the ancient wall, a cultural icon and United Nations protected heritage site.

Recommended for you