In this image taken from video footage run by China’s CCTV, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

 CCTV via AP

BEIJING (AP) — The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict.

The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

