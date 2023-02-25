United Nations Russia Ukraine War

China’s deputy United Nations Ambassador Dai Bing address the U.N. General Assembly before a vote for a U.N. resolution upholding Ukraine’s territorial integrity and calling for a cessation of hostilities after Russia’s invasion, Thursday Feb. 23, at U.N. headquarters.

 BEBETO MATTHEWS/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — China called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, in a vaguely worded proposal released Friday that analysts said was unlikely to deliver results.

Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war that began one year ago, but has also said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine, or even refer to it as an invasion. It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.

