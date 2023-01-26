China Yellen Africa

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits a female-savings co-op and small-holding farm in Chongwe, Zambia, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as part of a Treasury ten-day tour of Africa, with stops in Senegal, Zambia and South Africa. The Chinese government said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2023, that the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and get its own financial house in order to avert a default and possible repercussions for the global economy.

 FATIMA HUSSEIN/AP PHOTO, FILE

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says the United States should stop pressuring it on debt relief for Zambia and focus on averting a government default at home with possible repercussions for the global economy.

The Chinese embassy in Zambia responded Tuesday to remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said on a visit to the African nation this week that it’s crucial to address its heavy debt burden with China.

Recommended for you