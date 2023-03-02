Virus Outbreak China Daily Life

People wearing face masks walk through a shopping and office complex in Beijing, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

 MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — For the second day in a row, China on Wednesday dismissed U.S. suggestions that the COVID-19 pandemic may have been triggered by a virus that leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

Responding to comments by FBI Director Christopher Wray, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the involvement of the U.S. intelligence community was evidence enough of the “politicization of origin tracing.”

