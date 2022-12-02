Virus Outbreak China

A woman shops in a reopened grocery store in the district of Haizhu as pandemic restrictions are eased in southern China’s Guangzhou province, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. More Chinese cities eased some anti-virus restrictions as police patrolled their streets to head off protests Thursday while the ruling Communist Party prepared for the high-profile funeral of late leader Jiang Zemin.

 AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities eased anti-virus restrictions and police patrolled their streets Thursday as the government tried to defuse public anger over some of the world’s most stringent COVID measures and head off more protests.

Following weekend demonstrations at which some crowds made the politically explosive demand that leader Xi Jinping resign, the streets of major cities have been quiet in the face of a crackdown that has been largely out of sight.

