LAKE PLACID — It was a show, a sale and a paint along as china painters gathered last Saturday at the Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Co-op.
Joan Dunn greeted the guests as they arrived. She gave each guest a free raffle ticket, offering a chance to take home a china painted gift. A winning number was called every 10 minutes so there were many winners going home with a masterpiece.
Margaret Nipper sold tickets for a special drawing where guests could win even more prizes. Nipper is the eldest member of the Lake Placid China Painters. At 95, she even created the top prize, a money tree bouquet trimmed with dollar bills – 50 of them to be exact.
Nipper began china painting with a church group that now has become the Lake Placid China Painters. She gardens and still paints, but her past life was filled with sewing her own clothes as well as clothes for her family. She also was quite a swimmer, boater and water skier.
Local china painter Elaine Ables displayed many of her works at the show, especially one that was on the cover of The China Painter Magazine. It is the official publication of the World Organization of China Painters. Her first place winning painting was on display for a year at the China Painters Museum in Oklahoma City.
“I taught piano lessons in elementary schools for 30 years. When I retired, I took up the art,” Ables said. Besides her winning piece, she has painted nearly 100 other pieces of china. She currently has a group come to her home every Wednesday to learn the craft.
Ables sat down with June Elam and began to teach her how to paint. Elam’s friend, Joyce Doty, asked her to come to the show and she had fun painting along.
Liza Swenson from Lake Placid began to paint china two years ago. “My mother-in-law got me started. She said, ‘You can paint. Everyone can.’ I said that I can’t, but here I am today with 24 of my paintings.”
Expert china painter Linda Carr helped three ladies begin to learn the art. She taught the basics to Vicki Hostetter, Vicki Baker and Johnanna Queck during the afternoon paint along.
Hundreds of china-painted pieces from plates to mugs to bowls were on display and for sale. A plate and mug china painted by Marianne Ball Dean was a real collector’s item. It was one of many art pieces given out in 1987 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Sebring.
The Lake Placid China Painters meet the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Co-op at 132 E. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. Stop in and give it a try.