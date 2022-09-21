Virus Outbreak China

A volunteer wearing protective gears stands watch near a COVID-19 testing site in Beijing, Tuesday.

 ANDY WONG/AP PHOTO

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A nighttime bus crash that killed 27 people in southwest China this week has set off a storm of anger online over the harshness of the country’s strict COVID-19 policies.

The initial police report did not say who the passengers were and where they were going, but it later emerged they were headed to a quarantine location outside their city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province.

