China Asia Lunar New Year

Women wearing face masks watch a toddler pose for a souvenir photo with a rabbit shaped floral decoration at a pedestrian shopping street at Qianmen on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago.

 ANDY WONG/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago.

The Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in China. Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle, with this year being the Year of the Rabbit. For the past three years, celebrations were muted in the shadow of the pandemic.

