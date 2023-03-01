Virus Outbreak China Daily Life

People, some wearing face masks visit the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Visitors flock to the tourist sites in cities in China after authorities lifted all bans on public gatherings from the outbreak of COVID-19.

 ANDY WONG/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday said it has been “open and transparent” in the search for the origins of COVID-19, after questions about how the pandemic began received new attention.

Most recently, the U.S. Department of Energy assessed with “low confidence” that the pandemic that was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 began with the leak of a virus from a lab. The report hasn’t been made public.

