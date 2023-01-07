Virus Outbreak China

A woman wearing a face mask walks by empty coffins placed at a mortuary of a hospital in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. China is seeking to minimize the possibility of a major new COVID-19 outbreak during this month’s Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures.

 ANDY WONG/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — China is seeking to minimize the possibility of a major new COVID-19 outbreak during this month’s Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures.

The Transportation Ministry on Friday called on travelers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly if they involve elderly people, pregnant women, small children and those with underlying conditions.

Recommended for you