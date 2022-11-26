China Canada Star Sentenced

Singer Kris Wu celebrates his award for Fan Fave New Artist on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto on Aug. 26, 2018. A Beijing court on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.

 FRANK GUNN/THE CANADIAN PRESS via AP, FILE

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.

Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.

