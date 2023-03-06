China Congress

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks during the opening session of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday.

 NG HAN GUAN/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government announced plans for a consumer-led revival of the struggling economy as its legislature opened a session Sunday that will tighten President Xi Jinping’s control over business and society.

Premier Li Keqiang, the top economic official, set this year’s growth target at “around 5%” following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home and triggered protests. Last year’s growth in the world’s second-largest economy fell to 3%, the second-weakest level since at least the 1970s.

