Virus Outbreak China

FILE — A woman arriving from China enters a COVID-19 testing center at the Incheon International Airport In Incheon, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. China suspended visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travelers.

 LEE JIN-MAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government suspended issuing tourist and business visas Tuesday for South Koreans — and reportedly for Japanese too — in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements imposed by those countries on travelers from China.

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul, in a brief notice on its WeChat social media account, said the ban would continue until South Korea lifts its “discriminatory entry measures” against China.

