U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks at her weekly press conference, July 14, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 MARIAM ZUHAIB/AP PHOTO, FILE

BEIJING (AP) — China will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times.

