Virus Outbreak China

A man holds up a bouquet of flowers to passengers arriving at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday after a three-year halt during the pandemic as it sought to boost its tourism and economy.

 NG HAN GUAN/AP PHOTO

HONG KONG (AP) — China will reopen its borders to tourists and resume issuing all visas Wednesday as it tries to revive tourism and its economy following a three-year halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China is one of the last major countries to reopen its borders to tourists. The announcement Tuesday came after it declared a “decisive victory” over COVID-19 in February.

