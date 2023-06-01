China Artificial Intelligence

A meeting headed by party leader and China’s President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, urged “dedicated efforts to safeguard political security and improve the security governance of internet data and artificial intelligence,” the official Xinhua News Agency said.

 JACK TAYLOR/POOL PHOTO via AP, FILE

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has warned of the risks posed by advances in artificial intelligence while calling for heightened national security measures.

The statement issued after a meeting Tuesday chaired by party leader and President Xi Jinping underscores the tension between the government’s determination to seize global leadership in cutting-edge technology and concerns about the possible social and political harms of such technologies.

