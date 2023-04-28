Memphis Panda China

Ya Ya, a giant panda at the Memphis Zoo, eats bamboo, April 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Ya Ya began its trip to China on Wednesday, April 26, from the Memphis Zoo, where it has spent the past 20 years as part of a loan agreement.

 KAREN PULFER FOCHT/AP PHOTO, FILE

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Ya Ya the giant panda landed Thursday afternoon in Shanghai after departing from the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, where she spent the past 20 years on loan.

The popular panda’s trip was closely followed online.

Recommended for you