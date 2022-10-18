China Party Congress What's Next

China’s President Xi Jinping, center, sits after giving a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party in Beijing, Sunday.

 MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change.

The weeklong meeting, which opened Sunday, is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history.

Recommended for you