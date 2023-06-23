CORRECTION China Restaurant Explosion

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, firefighters work at the site of an explosion at a restaurant in Yinchuan, northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A massive cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China killed dozens and injured some, Chinese authorities said Thursday.

 WANG PENG/XINHUA via AP

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s president ordered a national safety campaign on Thursday after a massive cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the northwest killed 31 people and injured seven others on the eve of a long holiday weekend.

The blast tore through the restaurant at around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, as people gathered ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

