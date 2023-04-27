APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers try to load horses into a truck to evacuate them from an abandoned horse farm in war-hit Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

 LIBKOS/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a “long and meaningful” phone conversation Wednesday, their first known contact since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

The phone call, which official said lasted nearly an hour, is a significant development in efforts to resolve the conflict. It comes two months after Beijing, which has long been aligned with Russia, said it wanted to act as a peace mediator in the war against Ukraine and after Xi visited Moscow last month.

