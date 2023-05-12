Chipotle Mexican Grill

A building permit has been issued for the construction of a Chipotle Mexican Grill at 1310 U.S. 27 North, Sebring. Pictured is a Chipotle in Athens, Georgia. The company has many different designs for its restaurants so it may not be similar to this example.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A building permit was issued Wednesday for the construction of a Chipotle Mexican Grill on U.S. 27 south of the old Safari Inn, now Hope Haven.

On Tuesday the Sebring Planning and Zoning Board approved the rezoning of two properties at 1300 and 1310 U.S. 27 from County B-3, Commercial to City C-1, Commercial. The two properties total about 1.8 acres.

Recommended for you