A building permit was issued Wednesday for the construction of a Chipotle Mexican Grill on U.S. 27 south of the old Safari Inn, now Hope Haven.
On Tuesday the Sebring Planning and Zoning Board approved the rezoning of two properties at 1300 and 1310 U.S. 27 from County B-3, Commercial to City C-1, Commercial. The two properties total about 1.8 acres.
The rezoning was at the request of the property owner – Shoppes at Robing Center, LLC.
Sebring Building/Zoning Code Enforcement Officer Lee Tolar said a building permit was issued for the construction of the shell of the building for the Chipotle restaurant. The new eatery would be built on the rezoned property.
The background information on the rezoned properties states the two properties have been previously developed and connected to the city’s central water and sewer systems. The properties, including the existing development at 1300 U.S. 27 North and the proposed development at 1310 U.S. 27 North, will continue their connected service to the city’s water and sewer service.
The City Council’s first and second reading of the rezoning ordinance will be May 16 and June 6, respectively.
In February 2022, the restaurant chain opened its 3,000th location and upped its long-term goal from 6,000 to 7,000 locations in North America with a growth strategy that included small towns and cities.
In November 2022, Chain Store Age reported Chipotle planned to open 250 to 285 restaurants in 2023.
Chipotle had nearly 3,200 restaurants as of Dec. 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants.