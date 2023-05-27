Parrot Trafficking

Young yellow-naped Amazon parrots trafficked from Central America sit inside their cage at the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation in Loxahatchee, Fla., Friday, May 19, 2023. According to a criminal complaint, a smuggler was caught with 29 parrot eggs at Miami International Airport when the eggs began hatching in his carry-on bag while in transit. The RSCF is raising the 24 surviving yellow-naped and red-lored parrots while looking for a long-term home for the birds.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — The 24 bright green baby parrots began chirping and bobbing their heads the second anyone neared the large cages that have been their homes since hatching in March.

The Central American natives, seized from a smuggler at Miami International Airport, are being raised by the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation — a round-the-clock effort that includes five hand feedings a day in a room filled with large cages.

