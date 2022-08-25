SEBRING — Former Hill-Gustat Middle principal Chris Doty addressed the School Board recently regarding comments made about him lately. Two former Hill-Gustat Middle School teachers took issue with comments that teachers were hoping the school would fail after Doty was transferred last year to Avon Park Middle School and later dismissed from the school.
Doty said he had remained silent for months as School Board members, the superintendent and other staff have chosen to make statements and claims related to his leadership.
He noted he served the district for 29 years with 18 years as a building leader and turn-around principal, Doty said.
Doty said one of his issues was the unfounded accusations as the result of “selfish perception,” which he called the concept of a “person altering the facts of who they are, by what they say and do so others will see them in the light they wish.”
Recently two School Board members claimed that the previous administrator of Hill-Gustat Middle is to blame for the recent complaints, Doty said. Words like “regime” and “bully” were used in a public forum.
Doty related his history of good accountability grades at the schools where he served as principal.
“My years of service, my reputation, my legacy as an educational professional are being sacrificed on ‘the alter of political expediency,’” he said. “A scapegoat is needed and I am being a target for some of you in the form of campaign talking points.
“The problem is the whole story is not being told and I ask you – would you appreciate words like ‘regime’ and ‘bully’ in reference to your leadership? These words are being used by someone else for the purpose of furthering their career with no regard for truth or context. Words can be harmful and the truth still matters.
“And I ask you, consider your choices carefully with regard to the reputation of others.”
Following is a summary of what transpired last school year concerning Doty, who is now an ESE/behavior unit teacher at Sebring Middle School.
Doty was transferred from Hill-Gustat in February 2021 to be the principal at Avon Park Middle School when former APMS principal Page Green was removed from the school with no district statement on the reason for her removal.
Prompted by a written complaint from then-APMS assistant principal Danielle Lillpop of “claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, and intimidation” against Doty, the School District employed a law firm specializing in labor issues, which hired an investigator to investigate the claims.
After the investigation, in October 2021, Doty was removed from the principal position at Avon Park Middle.
School Board Member Donna Howerton believed there were issues with the investigation and there should have been a second investigation, but there was no second investigation.
Also, at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Trish Portis, who was a teacher at Hill-Gustat last year, said in the past couple of months she heard comments that after Doty was reassigned to Avon Park Middle, Hill-Gustat Middle teachers were collectively trying to sabotage the school so it would fail under its new administration.
“This comment damages the reputation of hard-working teachers devoted to their students,” she said. “Most of all, it is disrespectful to your own community.
“I have worked under many administrators throughout my career and I have never, nor would I ever, want a school to fail. Nor would any other veteran teacher with a record like mine.”
To say that she would sacrifice her students in an effort to prove anything to anyone is greatly insulting, Portis said. This generalized statement should never have been made by any staff or School Board member.
Teacher/athletic director Kaneisha Hamilton said this past year she decided would be her last year at Hill-Gustat Middle for many different reasons.
She too took exception to the statement that some teachers stayed at Hill-Gust Middle last year in order to sabotage the school or to prove a point and then left, she said.
“This statement is disparaging not only to me, but to every teacher in this profession,” Hamilton said. “We all work hard and would never sacrifice any student’s education.”
“Instead of dividing and making disparaging remarks about one another, we should be coming together in figuring out what is truly best for our students in this county,” she said.
Both Portis and Hamilton are teaching at Sebring Middle School this year.