Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks on the phone with President Joe Biden, as he and wife Casey, left, stop at the storm-damaged restaurant Shrimp Boat during a visit to Horseshoe Beach, one day after the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO, FILE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had put “politics ahead of his job” by declining to meet with President Joe Biden during the Democrat’s weekend visit to survey Hurricane Idalia’s damage in DeSantis’ state.

“Your job as governor is to be the tour guide for the president, is to make sure the president sees your people, sees the damage, sees the suffering, what’s going on and what needs to be done to rebuild it,” Christie said about his rival for the 2024 nomination in an interview Tuesday on Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

