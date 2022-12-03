SEBRING — The inaugural Christmas on the Circle Festival & Merry Market is set to bring a lot of holiday happenings to downtown Sebring today.
The Merry Market will be going from 2-9 p.m. and the Holiday Festival will go from 5-9 p.m.
It’s free admission for many of the activities at this event, presented by the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, including: live entertainment, southern snow showers throughout the evening, a scavenger hunt, vendors and food trucks.
With the purchase of an armband, the following activities are available: ice skating, snow globe live, snow maze-ing and cookie decorating by the Highlands County Queens.
Sebring Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Tenille Drury-Smith said there have been 450 armbands sold, which is at capacity for the activities that are included with the purchase of an armband.
“There will not be any armbands for sale the day of the event, however there will still be plenty of ‘free’ entertainment, shopping and more,” she said. “We have well over 30 vendors coming for the Merry Market that starts at 2 p.m.”
A lot of volunteers will be on hand to support the event, primarily from the National Honor Society at Sebring High School and the chamber, Drury-Smith said.
“We are excited to bring a fun, family-friendly event that we hope will become an annual tradition for Sebring, much like the Carousel of Lights has been,” she said.
Christmas on the Circle will take place in conjunction with the nightly Carousel of Lights event. Carousel of Lights activities are separate costs and not included in the Christmas on the Circle armband.
The Sebring Police Department notes that there will be several road closures as well as parking restrictions associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. The road closures for this event will begin at two different times. Detours will be established and will remain posted for the duration of the event.
Drivers are urged to pre-plan their travel during these times. Please take note of the parking restrictions within the event area to avoid having your vehicle towed prior to the beginning of this event.
The road closures at 10 a.m. are:
• North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Circle Park Drive to Pomegranate Avenue.
• West Center Avenue will be closed from Circle Park Drive to North Franklin Street.
• South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Circle Park Drive to South Mango Street.
• East Center Avenue will be closed from Circle Park Drive to the intersection of Mango Street
The road closures at 4 p.m. are:
• Circle Park Drive will be closed.
• North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Circle Park Drive to North Mango Street.
• South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Circle Park Drive to North Mango Street.
The closed roads will be reopened by 10 p.m.
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on North/South Ridgewood Drive or Circle Park Drive (S.R. 17) will be able to circumvent the event area.
The northbound detour begins at South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of Franklin Street where northbound vehicular traffic will turn left onto Franklin Street.
Traffic will follow Franklin Street to the intersection of Park Street where they’ll turn right following Park Street to North Pine Street. Traffic will turn right onto North Pine Street following it to the intersection of North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) where they’ll turn left ending the northbound detour.
The southbound detour begins at North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) at the intersection of North Pine Street where southbound vehicular traffic will turn right onto North Pine Street. Traffic will follow North Pine Street to the intersection of Park Street where traffic will turn left onto Park Street.
Traffic will follow Park Street to the intersection of Lakeview Drive where traffic will turn left. Traffic will follow Lakeview Drive to the intersection of South Ridgewood Drive, ending the southbound detour.