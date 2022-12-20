Inflation Christmas Trees

Jim Welch carries a Christmas tree to his truck at a Rotary Club tree sale, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in South Portland, Maine. The National Christmas Tree Association projects that nearly 21 million live Christmas trees will be sold by Christmas Day.

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP PHOTO

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — For all the worries about inflation and the economy, Americans aren’t scrimping on a centerpiece of many celebrations this holiday season: the Christmas tree.

Retailers from Home Depot and Lowes to mom and pop operations raised their prices on trees — but people are still buying them.

