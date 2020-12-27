LAKE PLACID — As 2020 comes to an end while virus safety concerns continue, church pastors are keeping the faith in many ways while seeing fewer people in the pews on Sunday.
With Highlands County’s large number of senior citizens, and with those 65 and older or with medical conditions advised to use extra caution during the pandemic, many are not venturing out and are avoiding large gatherings.
Pastor Richard Norris, of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lake Placid, said they are doing their regular worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday and due to the pandemic, he has been utilizing online streaming more often both on Facebook and YouTube.
Church attendance is down about 40% and they are starting to see some of the winter residents, he said.
“We are going out doing private communions when people request it or they can come in here and do communion if they don’t feel like coming up front for it,” he said. “We are struggling financially because you don’t see that occasional visitor coming in with their family,” and contributing to the offering plate.
Norris donned a mask for a time recently, even though he was presenting a message online, to inform and remind parishioners that masks would be a requirement, throughout their services, starting with the Christmas Eve service.
“We are going to require masks to stay on throughout the whole service,” he told Highlands News-Sun. Previously they were required only when entering and leaving the church and were allowed to be taken off during the service.
“We are practicing social distancing,” Norris said. “We are not trying to pack everybody in at one time.
“When they leave they should leave with proper social distancing, we have hand sanitizers. We are not doing the offering plates; We are leaving them in the back of the church. We have a special way of doing communion.”
“So we have had to make modifications,” he said. “This time of the year a lot of winter residents are not coming back because of their own health and safety. Because they are in that high-risk category, they are just staying at home. If they are able to get on media, they are watching online.”
Senior Pastor Ray Cameron, of First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, said church attendance is down from what it would normally be at this time of the year.
In recent months, until mid-November, services had been held only in the church’s Genesis Center, which offers more space for social distancing, he said. The chairs were cleaned between the two services.
In November they decided to return to the sanctuary for the traditional services with hymns, he said. The early service (8 a.m.) is mask required and the second service (9:30 a.m.) is mask optional. The contemporary service (11 a.m.) in Genesis Center is mask optional.
In the sanctuary they are using every other pew and handling communion differently without passing a tray. The offering baskets are not passed around, they are in fixed locations in the sanctuary.
“We have been very, very blessed,” Cameron said. “We haven’t had any health problems. We follow the guidelines.”
Pastor Rob Maulella, of Faith Lutheran Church, Sebring, said attendance has been down, but on a positive note many people have been watching online from all around the country and all around the world.
“We did have a few challenges in our [pre-kindergarten] school,” he said. “We had to close for two weeks because we had one case, but our enrollment is going up and we are hoping to have 40 enrolled in January, which is the highest it has been since I have been here in five or six years.”
They continue to practice social distancing and sanitization at Faith Lutheran, he noted.
The church’s food ministry has changed to a drive-through distribution and served more than 100 families the previous week, Maulella said. “We give food, hope and prayer to our families.”
Maulella said he and Vicar Bill Roberts have been visiting people Christmas week and made nearly two dozens visits in one day to shut-ins and people in nursing homes, which they haven’t been able to do since COVID.
“That was a big joy for us,” he said. “God has been grateful to us.”