Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — This weekend Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene will play host to free pancakes, live music and a Christmas celebration. Internationally-celebrated concert pianist Jerry Nelson will be in concert at 7 p.m. today, Thursday. There is no charge for admission but an offering will be received.
The church will host a free pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church on West Interlake Boulevard. This event is open to the public and will be a time of fellowship and good food. Pastor Donald Waller is in charge of this event.
The Christmas program will take place at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the church. This Christmas celebration will feature the symbolism of the evergreen Christmas tree and wreaths, candy canes, Christmas tree ornaments, poinsettias, candles, holly, nativity scenes and Holy Communion all laced with traditional Christmas carols. The public is invited. A dinner and Baptismal service will follow the event. The church is pastored by the Rev. Tim Taylor.
For information, contact Taylor at 863-446-1339. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
Skylarks in concert
SEBRING — Also happening on Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Agnes Episcopal Church welcomes The Skylarks in concert for a fun evening of music at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Bring your own snacks. Drinks and bottled water are offered for a small donation. The church is at 3840 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. For information, call the church at 863-385-7649.