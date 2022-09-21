LAKE PLACID — Sunday, 9-11-2022, was a Day of Remembrance and Celebration at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, Lake Placid. At 8:46 a.m., a Service of Remembrance commenced in memory of the first plane striking the World Trade Center 21 years before. The church bells were rung throughout the morning in memory of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Before the service, the year-old Memorial Garden flag was ceremonially retired and burned with the assistance of members of the congregations, particularly veterans of the Armed Forces and two members of the Sons of the American Revolution, James Dean and Brian DuPuy.

