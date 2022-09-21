LAKE PLACID — Sunday, 9-11-2022, was a Day of Remembrance and Celebration at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, Lake Placid. At 8:46 a.m., a Service of Remembrance commenced in memory of the first plane striking the World Trade Center 21 years before. The church bells were rung throughout the morning in memory of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Before the service, the year-old Memorial Garden flag was ceremonially retired and burned with the assistance of members of the congregations, particularly veterans of the Armed Forces and two members of the Sons of the American Revolution, James Dean and Brian DuPuy.
After the service, Dean, president of the Highlands Sons of the Revolution, presented a Certificate of Commendation to the congregation, in recognition of exemplary patriotism in the display of the flag of the United States of America. Dean shared that the flag is similar to a distinguished citizen: honored from the first day through the end of its lifetime. The congregation honored the flag with the Pledge of Allegiance after the service and a tribute prior to the service.
SAR honors those who properly display the flag, but in this case, especially honored St. Francis of Assisi for following guidelines of the American Flag Code. Many fly and respect the flag, but few retire it when it has served its lifetime of displaying its colors, with respect and dignity as was done at the ceremony before the church service.
May God bless the new flag, the Memorial Garden, and members of St. Francis of Assisi.
Sons of the American Revolution welcomes any man descended from a supporter of the American Revolution, even if that ancestor did not fight in the Revolution. If you have done your family history homework, contact James Dean, president, membership chairman at 954-524-7278 or email jaguru@bellsouth.net SAR is a different organization from DAR, but Dean will gladly refer any women interested to the DAR.