As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, church services have been changed or canceled. Some church services have been postponed and others have been canceled.
- Avon Park Holiness Camp has canceled all activities and services for the rest of March.
- Church of Buttonwood Bay will cancel its Sunday worship services until further notice.
- First Baptist Church of Avon Park will be postponing all services starting Sunday, March 22 for two weeks, and will reevaluate their schedule on Sunday, April 5. This includes Wednesday and Sunday services and activities.
- First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine will only have one service at 11 a.m. March 22 , March 29 and April 5. No 9:30 a.m. Contemporary service and no Wednesday service. Easter Sunday, April 12 will have “SON”rise service at 10 a.m. outside.
- First Baptist of Lorida is continuing to hold regular services. Concerts decisions will be made closer to the event. Easter services are still on at this time.
- First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park has suspended all services for March 22, March 29 and April 5. All other church activities are also canceled.
- First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid will curtail all services on the Lord’s Day through April 5. All ministries have been canceled. Events at the Genesis Center are also being canceled. There will not be food distribution through Grace Ministry in April.
- First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring has canceled Sunday school and worship service for March 22. The session meeting and fellowship covered dish supper have been canceled for March 23. Adult Bible study and choir rehearsal for March 25 will go on as planned.
- Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene Sunday services will be canceled onsite for the next two Sundays. Instead, they will livestream through Facebook page at 10:45 a.m. for March 22 and March 29.
- Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park has temporarily closed.
- Ridge Seventh-day Adventist Church in Avon Park has suspended church services until further notice.
- St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring has canceled regularly scheduled Masses until after Easter, when the situation can be re-evaluated. Visitation to churches to pray is also suspended.
- St. John United Methodist Church of Sebring will not have Sunday services until further notice. Watch the Sunday services live at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook or on the website at stjohnsebring.org. The Easter egg hunt for April 11 is also canceled.