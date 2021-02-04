Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 7, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon, “Things Found in Hell That Belong in the Church!” from Luke 16:19-31. We will continue practicing social distancing. The church is at 2705 Alternate 27 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-273-5031.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Feb. 7, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “God Heals the Broken-Hearted” from Psalm 147:1-11. Bible study is the book of Isaiah. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Giant yard sale
SEBRING — Sebring Christian Church will have its annual Giant Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27, at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. All proceeds go to Change of Pace.