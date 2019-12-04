Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 in the Tabernacle featuring Jerry Nelson. Bible study on Tuesday at 10 a.m. from Ephesians taught by Dr. Shawn Craigmiles in Luce Lounge. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — Kringles Kookies and Krafts will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the church. Enjoy last minute Christmas gift shopping with a craft boutique and fresh baked cookies. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597 or email sebringcob@gmail.com. The church is at 700 S. Pine Street.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The second Sunday of Advent will be observed with Pastor Cecil Hess preaching on the subject, “What Shall We Name the Baby?” Music by the choir. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 8, Gerry Johnson will deliver the message, “Releasing the Joy of Christ.” Les Unruh will lead a Bible study beginning with Romans Chapter 7:7. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK— Sunday, Dec. 8, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Immanuel: God With Us” from Jeremiah 7:14. There will be special singing. Everyone welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Watching” from Luke 12:35-40. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “Jesus: The Early Years.” The congregation will be observing the second Sunday of Advent by the choir and congregation singing, “We Wait in Hope.” In the candle lighting ceremony, the second candle to be lit stands for “Watch.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The church will have their annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7. There will be vendors, a bake sale and soup bar. Festivities will be held in the Friendship Hall. For more information, call Pat Reiser at 417-597-2117. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 8, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Getting Ready” from Luke 2:1-7. There will be Christmas caroling at 3 p.m. with a light supper in the Fellowship Hall afterwards. Christmas concert in the Sanctuary at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, 13. Admission is free and all are invited. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 8, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Nazareth, Jesus’ Home” from Luke 4:14-3. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include Alan Warchak singing. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 8, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Righteous Reign of the Branch” from Isaiah 11:1-10. Bible Study will be Psalm 18. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 8, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “Salvation Full and Free.” The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 8, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Emergency Joy” from Isaiah 11:1-10. Fellowship with beverages and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Dec. 8, Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “A Piece of His Peace (Joseph is a Man of God’s Peace),” from Matthew 1:18-25. Come enjoy our Annual Cookie Walk and Craft Bazaar with Sweet Blessings Cafe from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Over 15 unique local crafters as well as JAB Apiary and McCracken Farms. Angel Tree donations due Dec. 8. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 8, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Cast of Christmas: Angels.” Nursery available for morning service. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. the church will hold a Spaghetti Dinner. The price is $8 for adults and children under 12 are free. Walk-ins and carry out tickets available at the door. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
Union Congregational Church
AVON PARK — Saturday, Dec. 7, the church will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunch served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 106 Butler Ave. The church supports Union Missions in Highlands County. For information, call the church at 863-453-3345.