AVON PARK — The Church Service Center and its volunteers and supporters helped to brighten the holiday for needy families with its annual toy giveaway, which was held Wednesday in the Grogan Center of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Avon Park.
Church Service Center Executive Director Pastor Thomas Finneran explained that different organizations and people donated the toys for the Church Service Center’s toy giveaway.
Usually about 300 families come in to get toys for their children of various ages.
“We are waiting this year to see how many come by, but at least we get that many families — 300 families,” Finneran said.
Any left over toys from Wednesday’s giveaway will be taken back to the Church Service Center, 104 S. Railroad Ave., Avon Park, where they can go to the center’s clients when they come in to get the donated food supplies.
“We advertise it in all of Highlands County — we send out notices and say, ‘for those people in need, send them out to us,’” Finneran said. “With the supply chain issues that we are having right now and the problems with getting gifts, as is publicized on the news, we thought that this year will be a special benefit for people who are having trouble.”
It’s amazing how many people are coming through with four kids or six kids, he said. We had one person with eight kids with a blended family that said they just don’t have the money.
The Church Service Center does more than provide free food for those with financial hardships, the Center also helps with electric and water bills and rent, Finneran noted.
“We have become a center for desperate people right now,” he said. “They come knocking on our door. We are getting double the people.
“Last year we serviced over 12,000 people. This year we already have double that, plus. That is why this is so important for our clients especially, but anyone outside in the churches, we also welcome those that are in need. We do this every year and we just love the opportunity to do it.”