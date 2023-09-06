The Episcopal Church took part in an interfaith peace walk in New York’s midtown Manhattan to commemorate the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2021; this year, thousands of dioceses and congregations across the Episcopal Church are preparing local events to mark the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid is dedicating Sunday, Sept. 10 to remember those lost – as well as first responders who were lost – when the towers collapsed. The church also marks those lost at the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on United Airlines Flight 93.
The Day of Remembrance Service / Flag Retiring and Raising Ceremony on Sunday will include ringing of the bell during the key moments of the day, including the collapse of each building, the South Tower at 9:59 a.m. and the North Tower at 10:58 a.m.
“This day is remembered like Pearl Harbor and D-Day,” said the Rev. Robin Reed, rector of St. Francis. “This, and on those days, we must focus on remembering those who have served and died, and thanking God for the country that we do have.”
The day’s ceremony begins with a bell ringing at 8:45 a.m., followed by a second bell at 8:46 a.m., the moment American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower. The ringing of the bell will mark other key events during that day.
The welcoming ceremony will be held in the church’s memorial garden at 9 a.m. A fire pit will be kindled in the morning as a symbol of that day. Attendees will sing the national anthem to launch the retiring of the church’s American flag, which will be lowered, then cut into strips representing the 13 colonies. Members of the military or those related to military veterans will present the stripes to be burned.
The blue field of white stars has another fate: It will be presented to Juan Unda, pastor at Pinecrest Hispanic Ministry in Sebring, to be cut into small ribbons.
“They cut around the stars to make them pins for military veterans in hospice,” Reed said. “It takes permission from state and federal governments to do that.”
Then the new flag is raised, dedicated with prayer, and remains flying until dark.
Local residents are encouraged to bring their retired flags to the service to be properly burned (in the fire pit) and disposed of.
The ceremony ends with the group singing “God Bless America.”
The Sunday service, with communion, then begins inside the church.
“This is still a day of pain in our country,” Reed said. “We lost so many people before the sun went down on Sept. 11. The nation called out for God’s help that day and we continue to ask for his help.”