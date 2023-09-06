The Episcopal Church took part in an interfaith peace walk in New York’s midtown Manhattan to commemorate the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2021; this year, thousands of dioceses and congregations across the Episcopal Church are preparing local events to mark the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid is dedicating Sunday, Sept. 10 to remember those lost – as well as first responders who were lost – when the towers collapsed. The church also marks those lost at the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on United Airlines Flight 93.

