SEBRING — The former Shoemaker Plumbing building, on the Sebring Circle, will be repurposed as an eatery with the Sebring City Council approving the disposition of the property, which is owned by the Community Redevelopment Agency.
The CRA purchased the former plumbing business location at 305 Circle Park Drive for $109,000 in 2021, which included a storage building at 250 Wall St.
After the first business proposal selected by the CRA decided to pass on the opportunity, the CRA readvertised for proposals for the property and received 18 responses for the redevelopment of the property.
After interviewing a short list of proposers, the CRA Board chose MacGregor “Chef Mac” Gentleman’s proposal for an eatery called Macarito’s at the Circle property.
At a recent City Council meeting, there was no public comment on the issue.
Councilman Mark Stewart said he is for it. He believes it is the right choice and will be a welcome addition to the downtown.
“I am on board completely,” he said.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said, “I am glad to see things happening downtown and waking our town up. So welcome.”
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the lease/option agreement that the CRA has with Gentleman Restaurant Services LLC.
The business plan for Macarito’s states the vision of its executive chef and owner is to provide the first fast casual Mexican restaurant in Sebring, offering top quality, fresh ingredients with a new twist. The restaurant will offer the first Mexican bowls to this city, a healthy new idea that is flourishing in major cities on both coasts.
The lease-option agreement calls for the renovation work to establish the restaurant on the property to be completed within 12 months of the effective date of the agreement.
The business would maintain hours of operation of not less than 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days per week after completion of the improvements.
The agreement has many provisions of the lessee (Gentleman Restaurant Services). If those provisions are followed, the lessee has the option to receive the property from the CRA at no cost after five years.