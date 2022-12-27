The former Shoemaker Plumbing building

The Sebring City Council approved the Community Redevelopment Agency’s property disposition agreement, for 305 Circle Park Drive, with Gentleman Restaurant Services LLC.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The former Shoemaker Plumbing building, on the Sebring Circle, will be repurposed as an eatery with the Sebring City Council approving the disposition of the property, which is owned by the Community Redevelopment Agency.

The CRA purchased the former plumbing business location at 305 Circle Park Drive for $109,000 in 2021, which included a storage building at 250 Wall St.

