SEBRING — The Champion for Children Foundation has suspended its operation of the Circle Theatre in downtown Sebring due to the pandemic.
Champion for Children Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts said operations have been suspended for a period of time until they get through the pandemic situation.
A subcommittee of the Champion for Children Foundation is looking at the situation and decided to put a pause in operations while it makes recommendations on what direction to go with the theater and what services will be provided there.
“We have got to get past this COVID-19 because we are not able to do the monthly concerts; we are not having weddings down there,” Roberts said. No service clubs, civic groups or businesses are having events there.
“We are not able to bring in parents to teach them in classes on self-esteem building or anger management or budgeting,” he said. “We are not able to do these things, so obviously that has taken a hit. The business is falling off.”
COVID-19 is hurting retail business and non-profit groups as well as individual families, Roberts said.
“You have to be mindful that we are still in a pandemic and there are issues and concerns specifically in Florida and specifically in Highlands County,” he said. “It is hard to have large gatherings at the Circle Theatre.”
The subcommittee will determine the best way to maximize the Circle Theatre’s mission and service to others and still generate enough revenue for sustainability. Roberts noted that as a big and old building, built in 1923, the Circle Theatre has frequent repair and maintain issues.
The Champion for Children’s website states: “Circle Theatre – Where prevention programs meet positive community entertainment.”
Possibly there could be an annual fundraiser at the Circle Theatre specifically for the sustainability of the services being offered in there, he said.
The temporary suspension did not affect any employees because the Circle Theatre hasn’t had a manager for several months and it has been decided not to hire a theater manager until the board decides on a direction and they get past the pandemic, Roberts said.
Roberts said he doesn’t know how long the pause in operations will last. “It could be six months; I don’t know.”
“I love the Circle Theatre. There was a lot of blood sweat and tears that went into it and the community invested huge bucks into that,” he said.
There is no debt there because the Champion for Children Foundation has never borrowed money and it will never borrow money, Roberts stressed. So they paid as they rehabilitated the historic building, which has added great value to the downtown.
“We want to make sure we are being wise and we are spending our resources correctly,” he said. “I would like to think that we are going to move forward.”
Champion for Children CEO Carissa Marine said, “The board is taking this time to re-evaluate the current programs and overall impact of the Circle Theatre, and we look forward to when we will be fully back open to the public on the Circle.”
Although events have clearly been limited due to COVID-19 at the Circle Theatre, prevention programs and direct assistance services of the Champion for Children Foundation have continued nonstop as the organization serves families in need through COVID-19 and for the overall safety and well-being of the community’s children, she said.
“We are incredibly grateful for the community’s ongoing support and partnership allowing us to do so,” Marine said.
According to the Champion for Children Foundation, in 2011, the Foundation began working tirelessly on the project to restore the theater for future generations. After three years of renovations, the Circle Theatre opened to offer various art-related activities and programs for children as well as serving as an elegant venue rental for the community.
In 2017, the Circle Theatre restructured to focus on bringing beneficial prevention programs and enhanced services to local families. Mission-focused programs provide community trainings, support groups, educational events and family resources.