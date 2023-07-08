Hanging around downtown or camped out by businesses or in wooded areas, Avon Park and Sebring having been contending with more and more homeless people.
“We are inundated with homeless people right now,” said Randy Labelle, Avon Park Code Enforcement supervisor.
Labelle noted that some of the homeless in the city have been setting up next to businesses on U.S. 27.
Three of the large shopping plazas on the highway are owned by different out-of-town entities, he said. Code Enforcement cannot cite a person or make them move on. It can, however, cite the owner of the property, but first Code Enforcement tries to get them involved in removing the homeless by obtaining a letter of trespass that gives authority to the Sherriff’s Office to trespass warn somebody from the premises.
The homeless have a certain amount of time to gather their stuff and leave the premises and if they come back, they go to jail for trespass after a warning, Labelle said. “That is about the only recourse that we have.”
He understands that every homeless situation has an underlying story to it. Labelle said, “It is very sad, but it has taken over the city for whatever reason.”
There were about eight or nine who were trespassed recently from behind the Sheriff’s Office North District substation on West Pleasant Avenue, he said.
There is a wooded area behind the building that belongs to the city and there were three separate camps in the woods.
The city spent two days with heavy equipment and numerous manhours picking up all the remnants that the homeless left behind, such as rotten food, human waste, paraphernalia. He said, “It’s disgusting.
“Where some areas are complaint driven, we are not. We are almost completely proactive, especially since some people who used to call in, don’t call anymore because the law changed last year,” Labelle said. A person can no longer be anonymous when reporting code violations and people are a little leery of providing their name for fear of retribution.
“We try to displace them ... out of the sight of potential businesses and areas that we control,” he said. “But, they just go somewhere else and trespass on somebody else’s property.”
Until those property owners are made aware of it and the whole process is repeated.
“It is a tough situation right now and it looks terrible,” Labelle said.
Sebring has also been dealing with homeless issues.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said it seems like every year there is a greater influx of the homeless crowd in the city. The majority of the issues his department deals with is those who are camping or trying to set up camp on private property or in front of businesses.
“Predominately we see a lot of it in the downtown area,” he said. “We do what we can to assist the business owners and at the same time have some compassion for the homeless.
“We don’t want to necessarily treat them any different than we would anybody else as long as they are obeying the law and not causing an issue.”
There are some who cause issues and problems; some who also live in vacant houses without permission. Hart said fortunately officers are able to assist the homeowners in “getting the squatters out through our local laws.
“We had a very nice home on the lake [Lake Jackson] that has been vacant for quite some time. We had a pair of homeless individuals basically move in and actually cut the grass and started working on the inside of the house,” Hart said.
The Police Department contacted the actual homeowner, who no longer lives in the area.
Hart said a transient person affidavit was issued to remove the squatters, who had no ties to the property other than they saw it was vacant and decided to move in.