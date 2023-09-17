The residents spoke and the Avon Park City Council listened prompting a couple of roll backs on the proposed changes to the annual fire assessment.
A new rate study was performed by an outside firm to determine the rates for each type of property.
What didn’t sit well with those who spoke at the Council meeting was going from no fee for vacate land to a proposed $76 per parcel annual fee and the proposed residential rate increase from $140 to $185 per dwelling unit.
On the first reading of the rate resolution, Council agreed to continue with no fee for vacate property and also agreed to a more modest residential increase to $154.
Many had there say in prompting the changes to the proposed fire assessment fees.
Lilly Hilton said there is no house on the vacant property so she shouldn’t have to pay the assessment. It is just an empty lot. The fire department wouldn’t do any good for me.
The fire rate consultant said it is common across the state to charge an assessment for vacant lots. There were significant fire department calls that went to vacant lots over the past three years. Fire departments often have to fight fires on vacant lots. Brush fires need to be put out. They can’t just let it burn.
Al Hinson said, “Let me just set the record straight, I believe that every city should have a fire department and a police department, but if you made up your mind, you are the mayor, you’ve got your running mate [referring to Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard], you have got your sister [Councilwoman Brittany McGuire] that’s three that is the power.
“I think you have made up your mind,” stating that they violated the Florida Sunshine Law, which prohibits members of governmental boards to discuss matters outside of advertised meetings.
“You all vote together and you have seen it before those people vote together,” Hinson said.
He proposed setting the residential rate by the size of the dwelling, stating everything should be by the square footage.
Speaking to Mayor Garrett Anderson, Hinson said, “Your house is probably off the chart, that you are building out there, and I pay the same thing you pay for fire assessment. That is wrong.
Crystal Lake Club Homeowners Association President Thomas Hutchison said he was there on behalf of 900 residents in 509 homes.
“I think the initial proposal for the fire assessment tax is excessive,” he said. “We are requesting the City Council to reassess and reduce the proposed amount.”
Hutchinson said Crystal Lake Club is a retirement community with most of the residents living on a fixed income.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he is also a retired senior citizen and on a fixed income. The City had to start a few years ago replacing vehicles that were 15 to 20 years old. Some older ones are still being used with the City constantly spending money to maintain them.
Also, the number of City employees has increased in recent years so the jobs get done correctly, he said. With more people you need more vehicles.
Most of all, and everyone will agree, inflation is affecting everything with the prices going up, Barnard said.
A few years ago the City had a minimum amount of employees to do the job and Council finally decided to do something about it, he said. So they are trying to upgrade in many areas while inflation is also affecting the City.
With the City Council deciding to increase the annual residential rate to $154 instead of the proposed increase to $185 per dwelling unit, the other rate increases are also smaller.
The new rates will be 9.2 cents per square foot commercial, 5.6 cents per square foot industrial and 7.8 cents government/institutional.
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor was absent from Monday’s City Council meeting.