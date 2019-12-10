AVON PARK — The City Manager Citizens Selection Committee is going to work now on reviewing more than 30 applications in the process to find the city’s next top administrator.
The City of Charm currently has a interim city manager, Kim Gay, after its previous city manager, David Flowers, resigned effective Sept. 30 amid a majority of the City Council who were ready to vote on his ouster.
The City Manager Citizens Selection Committee had its first meeting recently.
Maria Sutherland, who attended the meeting, said about 36 applications were handed out to the committee members who were present.
The committee set some standards from the get-go of a minimum requirement of the four-year college degree, she said. That was the only thing by consensus they decided so they immediately started taking names out of the list.
“I have gone through some of the names, but I haven’t done a huge thorough review just yet,” Sutherland said. She is confident the committee members will check all the qualified applications to derive a top five list of candidates without any ranking or particular order for the council to consider.
Committee Member Gerald Snell said he has already reviewed some the applications.
“There are some very qualified applicants,” he said. “Due to the holidays, with a lot of people having things going on, we are possibly going to meet right before or after the holidays. Nothing is set in stone.
“We are going to review everybody. You have to sit and really read; you can’t just flip through because some of them have some interesting points and resumes that we are looking for in the attributes in a city manager.”
Members of the City Manager Citizens Selection Committee are: Roger Gurganus, Warren West, John Barben, Stanley Merantus, Tim Devlin, Gerald Snell, Allan Stalter, Tom Macklin, Bill Jarrett, Tonya Marshall and Samantha Mootoosammy.
Council was scheduled Monday evening to consider adding another member to the committee — Michael Shepard.
The Selection Committee will provide input for the City Council, which will make the final decision on hiring a city manager.