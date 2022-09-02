Hurricane damage

Hurricane Michael caused massive damage and insurance losses n 2018 in Northwest Florida.

 NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA/FILE

TALLAHASSEE — With homeowners struggling to find coverage, insurance regulators are looking at the possibility of lifting a $700,000 cap on policies sold by the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp.

Citizens is barred by law from providing what is known as a “replacement cost” coverage of more than $700,000 for homes, except in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, where the limit is $1 million.

Recommended for you