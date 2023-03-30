TALLAHASSEE — Leaders of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. approved a proposal Wednesday that would raise average rates by 14.2% this year, as they seek to push policies into the private insurance market.

The proposal would need approval from the Office of Insurance Regulation before it could take effect and would lead to increases that would vary by types of policy. For example, Citizens wants to raise rates on primary-residence multi-peril policies — the most-common type of homeowners’ coverage — by 12%, effective Nov. 1.

