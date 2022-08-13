TALLAHASSEE — The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has surpassed 1 million policies for the first time since 2014.

Created as an insurer of last resort, Citizens has been absorbing a flood of policies as private insurers drop customers and push for large rate increases because of financial losses. The Citizens website on Thursday showed it had 1,000,624 policies as of Aug. 5, up from 937,835 policies on July 8.

Recommended for you