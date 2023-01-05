TALLAHASSEE — With private insurers dropping customers and raising rates, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. saw its number of policies increase about 50% in 2022.

Citizens had 1,145,178 policies as of Dec. 30, up from 759,305 at the end of 2021, according to numbers posted Tuesday on the Citizens website. Citizens also added about 19,000 policies in December.

Recommended for you