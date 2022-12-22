TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Citrus Commission on Wednesday made a second budget revision of the growing season to account for the industry’s drop in production, which has been exacerbated by Hurricane Ian. Commission members adjusted the Florida Department of Citrus budget by $776,142, with most of the money shifted out of reserves.

The move came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture this month reduced a forecast for Florida orange production by 29%, grapefruit production by 10% and specialty fruits by 14%. The Department of Citrus gets part of its revenue through a per-box tax on growers – which is 5 cents per box for fresh oranges, 12 cents per box for processed oranges and 7 cents per box for grapefruit and specialty fruit.

