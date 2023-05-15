TALLAHASSEE — — Production numbers for Florida’s orange crop continue to decline as the citrus industry’s storm-battered season nears an end.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday issued a forecast that said Florida growers this season are on pace to fill 15.65 million boxes of oranges, which would be the lowest total since the 1934-1935 season. The new forecast also was down from an April projection of 16.1 million boxes.

