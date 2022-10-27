TALLAHASSEE — Shifting about $1 million from marketing and public relations into reserves, the Florida Citrus Commission hopes to weather the impacts of Hurricane Ian, which exacerbated an already-anticipated decline in this season’s citrus crop.

The money shift and a few smaller changes allowed the commission on Wednesday to approve a revised $29.795 million budget for the Department of Citrus without revamping a tax that growers pay on each box of citrus to help with marketing. The issues will be revisited in December.

