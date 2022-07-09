Editor’s note: Avon Park sets a precedent in a capitalistic venture with government agencies. Professionals from all over the country are coming together to be involved in a new concept –combining aviation with biofuel farming. This is the third in a series of eight stories.
Citrus greening disease is responsible for the major drop in Florida’s citrus production in the last 18 years. Soil infested with root weevils and rotting roots have contributed to the production losses.
In addition to greening, citrus growers had to contend with citrus black spot, a fungus that blew in with the rainfall from Hurricane Irma in 2017. This combination of natural disasters have forced many growers to leave the industry in the last two decades.
Highlands County is the fourth largest citrus producer in Florida. Since “greening” first appeared, the orange groves have noticeably vanished. Florida’s orange crop production is expected to be at its lowest since the 1940’s.
USDA in June reported orange production continues on a downward trend, estimating another 28% drop from its previous forecast in February of 44 million boxes. New figures indicate it’s closer to 40 million boxes, a far cry from 289,000 million boxes of oranges produced during the 1979-1980 season.
Also in February, the USDA released its National Hemp Report. Total hemp production for 2021 was $824 million, multi-millions more than the citrus industry’s preliminary estimated on-tree value of $529 million.
Avon Park is close to the heart of the Citrus Region. Nearly a third of the county’s population of 106,000 is employed in the agricultural industry, as are other related services.
At one time this rural city of 11,000 residents was surrounded by acres and acres of citrus groves. A tour of the region today tells a different story.
“Many growers were forced to sell their land,” said Garrett Anderson, the city’s mayor. “Some of them have turned their groves into grazing fields.”
In some cases, the fields are overgrown with weeds.
“Thousands of acres lost due to ‘greening’ but no one wants to talk about it,” said Florida Airport Management (FAM) CEO and President JT Clark. Speculating, Clark considered “politics” could be why no one is talking.
FAM is working to help preserve the culture of America’s agricultural roots by creating hubs in specific rural communities, starting with Avon Park as the model to follow. These hugs will support all aspects of manufacturing and production of agricultural crops, including hemp.
Luckily, FAM is in the aviation business with a new approach for the dying ag industry to bring life back to the Heartland – hemp, a crop that can thrive in less than perfect soil conditions.
Clark is the mastermind behind a new venture to utilize the Avon Park Executive Airport as the center of operations for the manufacturing of biofuels and biodiesel made from hemp. It’s a clean solution to fossil energy and 100% biodegradable, and very profitable.
“Our role is solving environmental problems through capitalist solutions,” Clark said. “To be good stewards of the land.”